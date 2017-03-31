THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a student accused of meticulously planning a mass shooting at her high school has been formally charged.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 18-year-old Nicole Cevario of Thurmont was served with arrest warrants Friday. She is being held without bond.
Police last week had identified the woman as Nichole Cevario, but corrected the spelling of her first name on Friday.
She is charged with two felonies involving a destructive device.
Deputies say they found a shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials including nails and fireworks at Cevario’s home on March 23. Law enforcers had gone there after Cevario’s father reported he found evidence of the alleged plot.
