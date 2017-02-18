Mr. McLean, a Canadian journalist, eventually began writing fictional tales about the owner of a secondhand record shop, known only as Dave, and his family and neighbors. They became the heart of “The Vinyl Cafe.”

Stuart McLean, a Canadian journalist who found fame on the radio as a gentle and optimistic humorist, died Wednesday in Toronto. He was 68.

His death was announced by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC), which broadcast Mr. McLean’s reports on its radio and television networks and his long-running weekly variety radio show, “The Vinyl Cafe.”

The show was also heard on 62 public-radio stations in the United States and, until 2008, on BBC Radio.

He had announced in December 2015 that he was suspending the show to concentrate on his treatment for melanoma; the CBC gave no cause of death.

It was Mr. McLean’s focus on small, quotidian events in his later work as a journalist that led him toward writing fictional tales about the owner of a secondhand record shop, known only as Dave, and his family and neighbors. They became the heart of “The Vinyl Cafe.”

The program rested almost entirely on Mr. McLean’s slow-paced storytelling. He read essays about the various communities where the show was recorded along with his fictional tales of Dave’s life. In between, he spotlighted live and recorded music performances by Canadian artists, most of them young and little-known folk or acoustic musicians. For many of its fans, the program helped define Canada.

The show was first broadcast in 1994 as a summer replacement; when production was halted in late 2015 because of Mr. McLean’s cancer diagnosis, it went into reruns. The 11 books of stories from the program were all best-sellers in Canada, and several won awards.

Vinyl records, the product sold by Dave, the protagonist of most of the stories, already appeared headed for extinction when the show made its debut. While well intentioned, Dave was generally misguided and bumbling — a gentle, anger-free version of John Cleese’s Basil Fawlty. Morley, Dave’s wife, was the sensible family member.

Like the characters’ family names, the location of the stories was never revealed, but, at least in the early seasons, it appeared to be Toronto.

The definitive Dave-and-Morley story was first broadcast in 1996 and then every year after that, near Christmas. Its somewhat complex story line eventually finds Dave, tipsy, checking into a hotel on Christmas Day with his family’s uncooked holiday turkey under his arm. As always with Mr. McLean’s stories, all ends well.

Jess Milton, the show’s producer for its last 13 years, said that while Mr. McLean regarded his essays as journalism and did extensive reporting before writing them, he was also comfortable with fanciful fiction.

“Stuart always tried to tell the truth,” she said. “And sometimes you have to go to fiction to tell a greater truth.”

Andrew Stuart McLean was born on April 19, 1948, in Montreal and raised in West Montreal, then a separate, largely English-speaking municipality. His parents, Andrew McLean and the former Pat Godkin, were Australians who moved to Canada after World War II. He attended Lower Canada College, a private elementary and secondary school (where he said he never felt he belonged), before transferring to what is now Concordia University.

He moved into broadcasting after managing a CBC journalist’s successful campaign for the Montreal City Council. His early career involved producing documentaries for “Sunday Morning,” at the time the flagship current-affairs program on the CBC’s main English radio network.

Over time, however, Mr. McLean shifted away from reporting on weighty events and issues. He traveled the country gathering stories from Canadians for both radio and television about matters not usually seen as newsworthy.

“He reminded us that everything is important, even little things, and that means we’re all important,” said Milton, who was also a student of Mr. McLean’s at Ryerson University in Toronto, where he taught journalism for 20 years.

“The Vinyl Cafe” was presented in front of an audience and toured for more than 100 days each year in Canada and in cities in the United States, including Bay City, Michigan, and Potsdam, New York. Only 22 of those dates were recorded for broadcast.

His survivors include three sons, Christopher Trowbridge and Robert and Andrew McLean; a sister, Stephanie Williams; a brother, Alistair McLean; and two grandchildren. His marriage to Linda Read, a potter, ended in divorce.

During an interview on a CBC talk show in 2012, Mr. McLean said that because he had aged his Vinyl Cafe characters over two decades, some of them would die in future episodes. “We’ll have to handle it sometime,” he said. “Either that or me; we’re going to lose somebody.”