WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A strong earthquake rattled parts of New Zealand on Tuesday but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The magnitude 5.6 quake struck off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island at about 1:20 p.m. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning.
The epicenter was about 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of the capital Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
New Zealand was last week hit with a powerful magnitude 7.8 quake near the coastal South Island town of Kaikoura that killed two people.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Northwest towns expect new timber jobs under Trump: How that might happen
The nation of 4.7 million people sits on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.
An earthquake in Christchurch five years ago killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.