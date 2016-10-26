MIAMI (AP) — A search warrant affidavit says the bodies of Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two of his friends had a strong odor of alcohol on them when they were recovered by divers following a boat crash off Miami Beach.
The warrant released by the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office Wednesday also says investigators found evidence that the boat was speeding when it slammed into a jetty Sept. 25.
Fernandez, 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero died.
The crash is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The agency asked prosecutors to draft the warrant so they could search Fernandez’s 32-foot SeaVee named “Kaught Looking.”
The affidavit says officials found a receipt for alcohol from American Social Bar & Kitchen, where the trio had been before the crash.
