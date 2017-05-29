JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake rocked Indonesia’s central Sulawesi province Monday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, and no immediate tsunami warning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and was centered near the city of Poso at a depth of 9.4 kilometers (6 miles).
Imam Faturrachman, a scientist with Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, said the land-based quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.
El Shinta radio reported that residents ran from their homes in panic.
Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth’s surface.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”
