JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is again suing a Mississippi strip club, saying its owner still discriminates against black strippers.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a fresh lawsuit Friday against Danny’s Downtown Cabaret and asked that the Jackson club be held in contempt for violating a settlement of a 2012 lawsuit.

The new suit alleges club managers require African-American strippers to work exclusively at the neighboring Black Diamonds club or pay extra to work at Danny’s. The suit alleges patrons at Black Diamonds were allowed to grope strippers in a building where air conditioning sometimes didn’t work.

Danny’s agreed to settle an earlier suit alleging discrimination against black strippers, but the EEOC says the club has “totally failed” to comply.

Owner Daniel “Dax” Owens says he’s not aware of the filings.