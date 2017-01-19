COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who prosecutors said ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from northern Idaho to North Dakota has pleaded guilty in federal court.

The Spokesman-Review (http://bit.ly/2jEogJn ) reports 52-year-old Loren Michelle Toelle of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder money.

Prosecutors said Toelle, who worked as a stripper in Las Vegas, used her former husband’s money to distribute oxycodone, heroin and methamphetamine. Toelle recently divorced Coeur d’Alene gastroenterologist Dr. Stanley Toelle, and maintains he had no part in the criminal behavior. The doctor is also facing charges in the case and is set to stand trial in March.

Loren Toelle is the ninth of 11 defendants to plead guilty in connection with the drug ring. U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement that the case shows that officials in Idaho will bring to justice those “who seek to poison communities with dangerous, addictive drugs.”

