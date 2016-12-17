PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has closed for a fifth day in a strike over working conditions — causing disappointment for scores of tourists.
The monument’s management apologized Saturday to the visitors.
The CGT Union said it wants workers to be included in the decision-making process and more funds to be directed to the site’s maintenance, claiming it fears risks to the employees’ health and safety.
Unions have held repeated meetings in recent days with officials from the company that manages the tower, SETE.
New negotiations are scheduled on Saturday.
The strike comes as Paris is struggling to revive tourism after a string of deadly attacks, floods and polluted air.
