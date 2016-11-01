MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man involved in a street racing crash that killed five teenagers has been sentenced to up to four years in prison for violating his probation.

The sentence comes after Cory Gloe was arrested last month after firing a shotgun in his Long Island backyard.

Gloe initially received a sentence of six months in jail and five years on probation in the May 2014 crash. A judge said at the time that justice would be served by not sending him to prison. He said the crash was an error sparked by “juvenile ignorance.”

But Nassau County Judge Terence Murphy rescinded that ruling on Tuesday after the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapon charge.

Murphy said Gloe was about to learn the difference between local jail and state prison.

___

This story has been corrected to show the judge’s first name is Terence, not Terrence.