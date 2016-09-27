GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — City officials in Glendale have named a street after late country music star Marty Robbins, who was born in the Phoenix suburb in 1925.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers (wires) helped unveil the new honorary sign near 58th Avenue on Monday, which would have been Robbins’ 91st birthday.

The one-mile stretch of Glendale Avenue is now known as Marty Robbins Boulevard.

Robbins, a singer-songwriter, is known for such hits as “El Paso,” ”My Woman, My Woman, My Wife,” ”Don’t Worry” and “Honkytonk Man.”

Born Martin David Robinson, Robbins recorded more than 500 songs and 60 albums and won two Grammy Awards.

He died in December 1982 at age 57 in Nashville, Tennessee after suffering a heart attack.

Two months earlier, Robbins had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.