NEW YORK (AP) — A stray bullet has flown through a window into a New York City high school classroom and struck a bulletin board. Nobody was injured.
The New York Police Department says someone fired a gun about a block from the South Shore Educational Complex in Brooklyn late Tuesday morning. There were students in the classroom at the time.
Police don’t believe the shooter was targeting the school.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.