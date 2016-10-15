With lessons from the “Black Hawk Down” battle of 1993, the Obama administration has intensified a secret and risky war in Somalia over the past year.

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has intensified a clandestine war in Somalia during the past year, using special-operations troops, airstrikes, private contractors and African allies in an escalating campaign against Islamist militants in the anarchic Horn of Africa nation.

Hundreds of U.S. troops rotate through makeshift bases in Somalia, the largest military presence since the United States pulled out of the country after the “Black Hawk Down” battle in 1993.

The Somalia campaign, as it is described by U.S. and African officials and international monitors of the Somali conflict, is partly designed to avoid repeating that debacle, which led to the deaths of 18 U.S. soldiers. But it carries enormous risks — including more U.S. casualties, botched airstrikes that kill civilians and the potential for the United States to be drawn even more deeply into a troubled country that has stymied all efforts to fix it.

But the Somalia campaign is a blueprint for warfare that President Obama has embraced and will pass along to his successor. It is a model the United States employs across the Middle East and North Africa — from Syria to Libya — despite the president’s stated aversion to American “boots on the ground” in the world’s war zones. This year alone, the United States has carried out airstrikes in seven countries and conducted special-operations missions in many more.

U.S. officials said the Obama administration had quietly broadened the president’s authority for the use of force in Somalia by allowing airstrikes to protect U.S. and African troops as they combat fighters from al-Shabab, a Somalia-based militant group that has proclaimed allegiance to al-Qaida.

In its public announcements, Pentagon officials sometimes characterize the operations as “self-defense strikes,” though some analysts have said this rationale has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. It is only because U.S. forces are being deployed on the front lines in Somalia that they face imminent threats from al-Shabab.

The U.S. role in Somalia has expanded as al-Shabab has become bolder and more cunning. The group has attacked police headquarters, bombed seaside restaurants, killed Somali generals and stormed heavily fortified bases used by African Union troops. In January, al-Shabab fighters killed more than 100 Kenyan troops and drove off with their trucks and weapons.

The group carried out the 2013 attack at the Westgate mall, which killed more than 60 people and wounded more than 175 in Nairobi, Kenya. More recently it has branched into more sophisticated forms of terrorism, including nearly downing a Somali airliner in February with a bomb hidden in a laptop computer.

SEAL Team 6

About 200 to 300 U.S. special-operations troops work with soldiers from Somalia and other African nations such as Kenya and Uganda to carry out more than a half-dozen raids a month, according to senior U.S. military officials. The operations are a combination of ground raids and drone strikes.

The Navy’s classified SEAL Team 6 has been heavily involved in many of these operations.

Once ground operations are complete, U.S. troops working with Somali forces often interrogate prisoners at temporary screening facilities, including one in Puntland, in northern Somalia, before detainees are transferred to more permanent Somali-run prisons, U.S. military officials said.

Pentagon officials have acknowledged only a small fraction of these operations. But even the information released publicly shows a marked increase this year. The Pentagon has announced 13 ground raids and airstrikes in 2016 — including three operations in September — up from five in 2015, according to data compiled by the New America Foundation, a Washington, D.C., think tank. The strikes have killed about 25 civilians and 200 people suspected of being militants, the group found.

The strikes have had a mixed record. In March, a U.S. airstrike killed more than 150 al-Shabab fighters at what military officials called a “graduation ceremony,” one of the single deadliest U.S. airstrikes in any country in recent years. But an airstrike last month killed more than a dozen Somali government soldiers, who were U.S. allies against al-Shabab.

Outraged Somali officials said the Americans had been duped by clan rivals and fed bad intelligence, laying bare the complexities of waging a shadow war in Somalia. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the Pentagon was investigating the strike.

Some experts point out that with the administration’s expanded self-defense justification for airstrikes, a greater U.S. presence in Somalia would inevitably lead to an escalation of the air campaign.

‘Terrorist threat’

Peter Cook, the Defense Department spokesman, wrote in an email, “The DoD has a strong partnership with the Somali National Army and AMISOM forces from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Burundi operating in Somalia. They have made steady progress pressuring al-Shabab.”

The escalation of the war can be seen in the bureaucratic language of the semiannual notifications that Obama sends to Congress about U.S. conflicts overseas.

The Somalia passage in the June 2015 notification is terse, saying U.S. troops “have worked to counter the terrorist threat posed by al-Qaida and associated elements of al-Shabab.”

This past June, however, the president told Congress that the United States had become engaged in a more expansive mission.

Besides hunting members of al-Qaida and al-Shabab, the notification said, U.S. troops are in Somalia “to provide advice and assistance to regional counterterrorism forces, including the Somali National Army and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces.”

U.S. airstrikes, it said, were carried out in defense of the African troops and in one instance because al-Shabab fighters “posed an imminent threat to U.S. and AMISOM forces.”

At an old Russian jet fighter base in Baledogle, about 70 miles from the Somali capital, Mogadishu, U.S. Marines and private contractors are working to build up a Somali military unit designed to combat al-Shabab throughout the country.

Soldiers for the military unit, called Danab, which means lightning in Somali, are recruited by employees of Bancroft Global Development, a Washington, D.C.-based company that for years has worked with the State Department to train African Union troops and embed with them on military operations inside Somalia.

Michael Stock, the company’s founder, said the Danab recruits received initial training at a facility in Mogadishu before they were sent to Baledogle, where they go through months of training by the Marines. Bancroft advisers then accompany the Somali fighters on missions.

Stock said the goal was to create a small Somali military unit capable of battling al-Shabab without repeating the mistakes in Afghanistan and Iraq, where the United States spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to build up large armies.

Still, U.S. commanders and their international partners are considering a significant expansion of the training effort to potentially include thousands of Somali troops who would protect the country when African Union forces eventually left the country.

Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commander of the U.S. military’s task force in Djibouti, the only permanent U.S. base in Africa, said the proposed training plan would increase and enhance the Somali national-security forces, including the army, national guard and national police.

“The specific numbers of forces required is currently being assessed,” Sonntag said.

Somali army

Al-Shabab still controls thousands of square miles of territory across Somalia. A Somali university student who travels in and out of al-Shabab areas said the group’s fighters were becoming increasingly suspicious, checking the phones, cameras, computers and documents of anyone passing through their territory. He said al-Shabab fighters were becoming younger, with a vast majority younger than 25 and many as young as 10.

U.S. law-enforcement officials think the bomb that nearly brought down the commercial jet in February was most likely made by a Yemeni who is believed to have built other laptop bombs in Somalia. Several aviation experts said that the bomb was obvious and that airport-security officials in Mogadishu might have intentionally allowed it through.

The bomb exploded about 15 minutes after takeoff, punching a hole through the fuselage and killing the man suspected of carrying the bomb on board, though the pilot was able to land safely. Aviation experts said that if the bomb had exploded a few minutes later, with the cabin fully pressurized, the fuselage would have most likely blown apart, killing all of the roughly 80 people on board.