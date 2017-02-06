LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix has used the Super Bowl to announce the return of “Stranger Things.”
Last summer’s 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.
Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.
“Stranger Things” earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.
