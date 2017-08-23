NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is searching for a man who pushed a woman onto subway tracks.
The woman was attacked on an “F” train platform in the East Village at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the stranger said he was going to push her — and then did it.
Good Samaritans pulled her to safety.
No train was approaching. The victim’s husband says she required about 10 stitches in her head.
The victim, Kamala Shrestha, tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2xsk03k ) that she “didn’t want to die” and feels like she “got a new life.”
On July 19, a rider tried to shove a conductor into the path of a train at Columbus Circle.
On April 14, a woman was groped and pushed onto the tracks at 14th Street.