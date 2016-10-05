WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is recovering after he was stung by a scorpion that somehow got into his backpack while he was on vacation in the Caribbean.
The 22-year-old Warminster resident had returned home from St. Thomas and reached into the pack to get his computer when he was stung.
Buddy Mullen of A-1 Exterminators tells WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2dRI5rM ) in Philadelphia the scorpion disappeared in the man’s bedroom. Mullen’s team flipped the sheets and the scorpion fell to the floor.
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
