ATLANTA (AP) — Severe storms damaged homes, downed trees and knocked out power as areas around the South were pounded with wind, rain and hail.
Georgia Power reported that most of the power outages before dawn Wednesday — about 38,000 — were in the greater Atlanta area.
In northwest Georgia, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig told The Daily Citizen newspaper that damage in the Dalton area included a metal roof that blew off a building and into power lines.
In South Carolina, some roads were closed by fallen trees and power lines. Hail fell in the Upstate, some as large as a baseball. Lightning was blamed for a house fire in Greer.
