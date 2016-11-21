A storm system is bringing wintry weather to the Northeast, dumping up to 18 inches of snow in parts of upstate New York.

Schools in central New York and western Massachusetts called off classes Monday or delayed their start by two hours.

The National Weather Service says the storm that started over the weekend has dropped up to 18 inches near Binghamton and Syracuse in New York. Parts of western Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut got about a foot.

The storm is expected to wind down later Monday.

Some utility customers also lost electricity after wind gusts topping 40 mph brought down power lines.

In New Hampshire, the snow caused car crashes and spin-outs.

New England ski areas, meanwhile, are rejoicing, with the traditional start to the winter sports season coming up this week.