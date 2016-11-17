MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Up to 4 inches of snow had fallen on Oregon’s Cascades by Wednesday morning.

The Oregonian reported (http://bit.ly/2fz8PAk ) that the National Weather Service said higher elevations had picked up even more with Mt. Hood Meadows reporting 9 inches of powder overnight.

The weather service added that temperatures were expected to rise briefly Thursday and storm clouds were likely to lessen.

Another wet system is expected to roll through this weekend.