MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Up to 4 inches of snow had fallen on Oregon’s Cascades by Wednesday morning.
The Oregonian reported (http://bit.ly/2fz8PAk ) that the National Weather Service said higher elevations had picked up even more with Mt. Hood Meadows reporting 9 inches of powder overnight.
The weather service added that temperatures were expected to rise briefly Thursday and storm clouds were likely to lessen.
Another wet system is expected to roll through this weekend.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.