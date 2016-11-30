SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — An 81-year-old Rhode Island store owner has come under fire on social media for his display of a Hillary Clinton plush toy that dangles from a metal hook inside the store.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2gHMEsJ ) that online comments mounted after a woman wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday about the pant-suited “Lyin’ Hillary Doll” displayed near a Trump sign at the Pleasant View Orchards store in Smithfield.
Owner Tony Polseno Jr. said Wednesday a customer had purchased the doll online and gave it to him. The doll makes statements that include, “Not a single one of my emails was classified,” when it’s squeezed.
Yelp and Facebook commenters are offended by the doll’s placement. Polseno says those comments reflect a misunderstanding and that the doll wasn’t meant to be offensive.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.