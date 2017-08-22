LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine Florida police officers have been suspended after driving at very high speeds during a trip to a police dog competition.
Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens read a statement saying he’s embarrassed and disappointed in the conduct of his K-9 officers, who were suspended Tuesday for a day or two.
The Ledger reports that the officers were investigated after a tipster told the department about Lakeland police vehicles speeding on Interstate 10 on their way home from the United States Police Canine Association Regional Field Trials in the Florida Panhandle.
The vehicles’ own video showed the officers reached speeds up to 101 mph (162 kph) on highways with a 70 mph (112 kph) speed limit during the February road trip.
