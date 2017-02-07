NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several school systems around Tennessee have temporarily closed because a number of students and teachers have come down with the flu or a stomach bug.
Tennessee Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Walker says officials are not aware of any illness outbreaks, but cautions it is still flu season. A map from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by an influenza-like illness.
Knox County school officials announced their system in eastern Tennessee would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of illness. District spokeswoman Carly Harrington said many students and teachers had been sick with respiratory illness, intestinal viruses and confirmed flu in some cases.
Local media reports say a number of districts in East and Middle Tennessee closed because of sickness.
