HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Southern California surfers are stoked after setting a Guinness World Record for largest surf paddle-out.
The record became official Tuesday after 511 surfers formed a circle and held hands for one minute while floating off Huntington Beach.
The Orange County Register reports the group contended with morning fog, strong currents and large waves.
The paddle-out was conceived as a way to celebrate surfing making it into the Olympic summer games for the first time in 2020.
The newspaper says it was also to plant a seed: If Los Angeles gets the nod for the 2024 or 2028 Olympics, Huntington Beach wants to host the surfing event.
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com