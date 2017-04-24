LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Sting will be making his debut at the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The 16-time Grammy winning musician, actor and human rights activist has been added to Tanglewood’s Popular Artists series on Aug. 29 in support of “57th & 9th,” his latest album, released last November.
Born Gordon Sumner, the former Police frontman will be joined on stage by a three-piece band including guitarists Dominic Miller and Rufus Miller and drummer Josh Freese. Backup vocals will be provided by two members of The Last Bandoleros, and his son, Joe Sumner.
The popular artist series opens June 17 with a performance called Four Voices featuring Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. It includes John Mellencamp, Natalie Merchant, James Taylor and his All-Star Band and Diana Ross.
