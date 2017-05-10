JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors will return for a third day of deliberations in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.
The jury will return Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Monday before giving the case to jurors. The jury met all day Tuesday without reaching a decision.
Prosecutors say Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993, funneled money from One Door for Education into her personal accounts.
She has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias “Ronnie” Simmons for stealing.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.