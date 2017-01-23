CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a paper mill exploded in Florida’s Panhandle.
In a statement, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore said some roads around the International Paper Co. plant in Cantonment, about 20 miles northwest of Pensacola, remained closed Monday.
Elmore said the roads are coated with a sticky, black substance that causes skin, eye and respiratory irritations. It’s unclear how long the cleanup will take.
The company said in a statement Monday that is has “engaged contractors to develop and implement plans to clean up and dispose of the discharged material as quickly as possible.”
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
The Pensacola News Journal (http://on.pnj.com/2jeEtV4 ) reported that residents nearly 20 miles away heard the explosion Sunday evening.
Escambia County officials said all employees at the plant were accounted for.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.