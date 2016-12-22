DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Motown legend Stevie Wonder.
The award-winning singer and songwriter attended a Wednesday ceremony to honor him, alongside hundreds of people including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for “Stevie Wonder Ave” was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue, two blocks from the site of Wonder’s first home in the city.
Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy. He said many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.
The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.
