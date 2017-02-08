NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt has been named the speaker for this year’s graduation ceremony at Rutgers University.
He follows in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama, who delivered the keynote address in 2016.
Van Zandt is best known for playing with Bruce Springsteen in the E Street Band and for his role on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”
He will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts at the May 14 ceremony in Newark. Van Zandt was born in Massachusetts but moved to New Jersey when he was 7.
He was chosen after a selection process involving students, faculty and staff.
Carla Hayden, the first woman to serve as U.S. Librarian of Congress, will deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony for Rutgers University-Camden.
