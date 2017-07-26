BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Steven Spielberg isn’t afraid to talk about his flops.
Filmmaker Susan Lacy says the celebrated director opens up about his life and career in “Spielberg.” It’s a new documentary premiering October 7 on HBO.
Lacy told the Television Critics Association on Wednesday that she conducted 17 interviews with Spielberg for the film.
She also spoke with his parents, sister and frequent collaborators, including Daniel Day-Lewis, Liam Neeson and Tom Cruise.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- 3 killed in crash on Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood
Lacy says “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is Spielberg’s least favorite film in that franchise. She said he also acknowledges some mistakes in “1941.”
She suggested that the traditionally private filmmaker may have chosen to open up after turning 70 last year, though she began working on the film in 2015.