LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Stephen Furst says the “Animal House” actor has died.
Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.
Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.
Furst played the character Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie “Animal House.” Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “St. Elsewhere” and “Babylon 5.”
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- Dramatic video shows Boeing’s two new flight-test airplanes showing off WATCH