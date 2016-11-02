ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Creators of a public art installation damaged by tides and high winds at a beach in Alaska’s largest city have returned with 43 surviving statues that have been restored.

This time, the sculptures are scattered in front of two buildings at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage for a two-month exhibit that officially opens Friday.

Sarah Davies, the lead artist in last year’s project at Point Woronzof, teamed up with the Alaska Humanities Forum to create a fund supporting similar endeavors by other artists.

The seed money will come from selling the concrete statues to groups and individuals. People also can sponsor any statues that find permanent homes in public settings.

Davies says the latest exhibit, like last year’s installation, illustrates the strength and beauty of human vulnerability.