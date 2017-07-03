JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A small crowd filled the plaza across from the Alaska state Capitol on Monday for the unveiling of a statue of William Seward.

Steady rain fell as a white tarp was removed to reveal the statue commemorating the 150th anniversary of the agreement under which the U.S. bought the territory of Alaska from Russia. Seward, then the U.S. secretary of state, was instrumental in the Alaska purchase.

U.S. Rep. Don Young, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott and Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch were among the speakers at Monday’s event.

Young said he still marvels at Alaska and encouraged Alaskans to get to better know their state. He closed his remarks before the unveiling by expressing his thanks to Seward.