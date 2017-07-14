DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee town known for the famed “Scopes monkey trial” saw no protesters as it unveiled a statue of the lawyer who argued for evolution near a sculpture of his creationism-advocating legal adversary.

On Friday at the Rhea County Courthouse in Dayton, officials revealed the statue of skeptic Clarence Darrow, who argued for evolution. It stands on the opposite side of the courthouse from a 2005 statue of William Jennings Bryan, the Christian defender of biblical creationism.

The trial garnered national headlines. Historians say it started as a publicity stunt for the small town.

Though pockets of opposition in Dayton exist, no protesters showed at Friday’s ceremony of about 75 people.

The new statue hasn’t drawn teeming crowds like the ones that forced some 1925 trial proceedings to be moved outdoors.

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.