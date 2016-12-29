ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two weeks after officials in two dozen states asked Donald Trump to kill one of President Barack Obama’s plans to curb global warming, another group of state officials is urging the president-elect to save it.
Democratic attorneys general in 15 states, plus four cities and counties, sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday asking him to preserve Obama’s Clean Power Plan.
The letter was a rebuttal to one sent this month by mostly-Republican officials in 24 states.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was the rebuttal letter’s lead author.
The Clean Power Plan aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at existing power plants by about one-third by 2030. Opponents say the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to implement the rules.
The plan is already the subject of a legal fight.
