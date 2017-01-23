Nation & World Statement: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton ‘briefly fainted’; will present budget Tuesday as planned Originally published January 23, 2017 at 7:07 pm Share story The Associated Press ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Statement: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton ‘briefly fainted’; will present budget Tuesday as planned. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPush to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.