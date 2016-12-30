JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper at a home because of a report of a protection-from-abuse violation has been fatally shot.

It happened Friday night in Juniata Township, a community of a few hundred residents in Huntingdon County in the central part of the state.

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

State police say trooper Landon Weaver was killed around 6:30 p.m.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.