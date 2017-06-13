PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — State officials have fined the head coaches of the boys and girls basketball teams at a New Jersey high school that violated several recruiting and eligibility rules.

The state’s Interscholastic Athletic Association also barred the two Paterson Eastside teams from competing in the state tournament for two years, but credited them with one year already served.

The sanctions were handed down Tuesday.

Juan Griles, who coached the boys’ team, was fined $1,000 and suspended from coaching for two years. He was fired by the district in April.

Ray Lyde, the girls’ team coach, was fined $500 and suspended for a year.

The schools athletics department was also put on probation for two years.

NJ.com in February observed as many as six players leaving Griles’ condominium over several mornings. Three were from Puerto Rico and three are from Nigeria.