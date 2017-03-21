BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a wounded suspect linked to the weekend shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy has died.
Trooper Bryan Lee said 30-year-old Brandon Wiley died Tuesday afternoon. Wiley had been hospitalized since Saturday night’s fatal shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Anderson.
Wiley also was shot.
Wiley was never charged in Anderson’s death. However, online records show that he was arrested that night and faced charges of first-degree rape and resisting an officer.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old Anderson was fatally shot at a strip mall while conducting an investigation with another deputy.
Lee said state police are still not ready to release details of the investigation — including details on the weapon or weapons involved.
