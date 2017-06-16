Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAWLEY, Pa. (AP) — The state police supervisor who ran the successful 2014 manhunt for a sniper later convicted of killing one Pennsylvania trooper and wounding another is outlining some of the search’s challenges.

Maj. George Bivens told state lawmakers during a Thursday hearing that radio-signal dead zones limited communication, and that suspect Eric Frein also was monitoring their radio traffic.

Bivens says the 48-day search was a “game” to the 34-year-old Frein.

Frein is on death row for killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding of Trooper Alex Douglass outside the Blooming Grove barracks.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Bivens says his team needed permission or warrants to search buildings, even those that were abandoned.

The $12 million cost included more than $10 million in overtime and $1.4 million for cameras and batteries.

The Associated Press