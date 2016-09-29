MINDEN, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a hazardous materials unit is on the scene investigating a possible explosion in northwest Louisiana at the same site where a company was previously accused of abandoning 7,800 tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant.

Lt. Jeff White says the Troop G office in Bossier City started receiving calls around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Explosive Services International of Baton Rouge is working at Camp Minden on the burn operation to destroy millions of pounds of improperly stored M-6 propellant.

Company President Billy Poe told the Associated Press his men at the site didn’t hear an explosion. He said his personnel are accounted for and no one is hurt.

Poe said he is on his way to the scene and plans to get a helicopter in the air after daylight to check out the area where the propellant is being stored.