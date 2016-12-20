NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of New Jersey’s largest city is calling for state officials to fire a Department of Labor employee accused of pulling a Muslim woman’s hijab off her head and throwing it on the ground.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the unidentified Employment Services worker mocked a woman’s faith at the city’s One-Stop Career Center Dec. 5 before snatching her hijab.
Newark police arrested the employee and banned him from the business.
Baraka says that’s not enough. The mayor believes Essex County prosecutors should have charged the man with a hate crime. He’s asked U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman to investigate the incident.
Most Read Stories
- Four Washington state electors break ranks and don’t vote for Clinton VIEW
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- What the national media are saying about 'patently absurd' Richard Sherman, Seahawks' playoff positioning
- More Boeing job cuts ahead in the new year
- Meet Faith Spotted Eagle, who received one Washington state elector’s presidential vote
A Department of Labor spokesman says the employee has been suspended without pay and the state agency is pursuing his termination in accordance with department policy.
___
This story has been corrected to show the last name of Newark’s mayor is Baraka, not Baracka.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.