ATLANTA (AP) — CORRECTS: State emergency management officials say 11 killed, 23 injured after severe weather strikes southern Georgia. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said location was central Georgia.)
ATLANTA (AP) — CORRECTS: State emergency management officials say 11 killed, 23 injured after severe weather strikes southern Georgia. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said location was central Georgia.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.