CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The prosecution is calling witnesses for a sixth day in the murder trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged in the death of a black motorist.
Former North Charleston patrolman Michael Slager is charged in the shooting of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop in April 2015. Cellphone video that captured Scott being shot in the back stunned the nation.
As testimony begins Thursday, the prosecution has called 23 witnesses to lay out its case that although Slager may have been provoked by Scott running away, there was no justification for shooting him five times.
The defense has countered that the investigation was botched. Defense attorney Andy Savage noted Wednesday that people using a toy metal detector found bullets at the scene missed by state investigators.
Most Read Stories
- 5 shot in downtown Seattle at busy intersection WATCH
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Seattle will remain sanctuary city for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
- Voters approve minimum wage increase to $13.50 in Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.