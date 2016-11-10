CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The prosecution is calling witnesses for a sixth day in the murder trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged in the death of a black motorist.

Former North Charleston patrolman Michael Slager is charged in the shooting of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop in April 2015. Cellphone video that captured Scott being shot in the back stunned the nation.

As testimony begins Thursday, the prosecution has called 23 witnesses to lay out its case that although Slager may have been provoked by Scott running away, there was no justification for shooting him five times.

The defense has countered that the investigation was botched. Defense attorney Andy Savage noted Wednesday that people using a toy metal detector found bullets at the scene missed by state investigators.