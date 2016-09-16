MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says his agents have finished their investigation into the fatal police shooting that sparked riots in Milwaukee.
Schimel said Friday that the Department of Justice has forwarded its findings on Syville Smith’s Aug. 13 death to Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm for a charging decision.
Schimel said the DOJ won’t release anything to the public until Chisholm decides on charges or determines the material can be released.
Two nights of violence erupted on the north side of Milwaukee after a black officer fatally shot Smith, who was black, during a foot chase. Police have said Smith turned around to face the officer with a gun in his hand and ignored orders to drop the weapon.
Most Read Stories
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.