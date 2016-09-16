MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says his agents have finished their investigation into the fatal police shooting that sparked riots in Milwaukee.

Schimel said Friday that the Department of Justice has forwarded its findings on Syville Smith’s Aug. 13 death to Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm for a charging decision.

Schimel said the DOJ won’t release anything to the public until Chisholm decides on charges or determines the material can be released.

Two nights of violence erupted on the north side of Milwaukee after a black officer fatally shot Smith, who was black, during a foot chase. Police have said Smith turned around to face the officer with a gun in his hand and ignored orders to drop the weapon.