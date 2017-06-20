LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s been a disturbance in the force and the young Han Solo film is suddenly without a director. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Tuesday that the Star Wars spinoff is parting ways with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller due to different creative visions on the film.
Kennedy said a new director would be announced soon.
Lord and Miller had been in production on the film starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo for months.
In a joint statement the directors said their vision and process were not aligned with their partners on the project.
The film is still slated for a May 2018 release.