KILLEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man holding police in a standoff at a motel in northwest Alabama for more than 24 hours.

Florence police Chief Ron Tyler told The Times Daily (http://bit.ly/2dZa2la ) the situation remained dangerous Friday. Authorities identified the man as 42-year-old Eddie Collins of Lee County, Florida.

The standoff began around 6 a.m. Thursday when U.S. marshals and Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies went to a Super 8 Motel in Killen to serve Collins with a Florida warrant for five counts of failure to appear.

Authorities said someone shot through the door and then fired several times while trying to escape. Authorities said deputies returned fire.

Local media report authorities negotiated through the night to get the man to surrender. The power has been cut to the motel room.