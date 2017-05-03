ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say they have detained a male student after Saint Louis University sent out a campus alert that shots were fired near a residence hall on campus.

No injuries have been reported after the alert was issued Wednesday at the private, Catholic university.

The school issued the warning on its social media sites telling students to stay away from Spring Hall, saying a man wearing a black hoodie was seen with a possible handgun.

The school later relocated students from Spring Hall to a recreation center.

The school later said shots were fired outside Marchetti East and ordered people to shelter in place. Police say they cannot confirm the report of shots fired.