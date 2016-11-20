ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a half-block south of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Union Hall.

The St. Louis Police issued a statement saying the officer “is conscious and being treated at a hospital.”

The Post-Dispatch reports the officer was shot twice in the face and was in serious condition but expected to live.

A police detective in San Antonio, Texas, was fatally shot Sunday morning while writing a ticket in his squad car.