ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been shot.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a half-block south of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Union Hall.
The St. Louis Police issued a statement saying the officer “is conscious and being treated at a hospital.”
The Post-Dispatch reports the officer was shot twice in the face and was in serious condition but expected to live.
A police detective in San Antonio, Texas, was fatally shot Sunday morning while writing a ticket in his squad car.
