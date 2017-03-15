ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say homicide detectives are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died in an accidental shooting while playing with another child.

Police say in a news release that the victim and a 9-year-old boy were playing at a home Tuesday when they found a gun and began playing with it. The gun discharged and hit the 12-year-old in the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear which child fired the fatal shot.

Further details were not immediately available.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com