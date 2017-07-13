ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis fire captain has died after sustaining injuries fighting a fire in the early morning hours of July 5.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2sTm8iW ) reports that the fire department says Capt. John Kemper died Wednesday. He was 59.
Kemper didn’t suffer any burns. He was admitted to the hospital with what was believed to be a shoulder injury.
Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said Wednesday that the longtime firefighter was released from the hospital on Friday. Kemper hadn’t been cleared to return to work.
Most Read Stories
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Brief lockdown at Washington state Capitol campus after reports of gunfire
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW
He was at home when he died. The department didn’t disclose the cause of death but called it a “line of duty death” in a news release. Firefighters had been busy over the holiday, with the department responding to 14 blazes.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.