COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has vowed to protect his former ambassador to Brazil, an ex-army chief accused of war crimes in the bloody final phase of the country’s civil war.

President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement came a week after rights groups filed criminal lawsuits in South America against Jagath Jayasuriya, who until last week served as the country’s envoy to Brazil and five other South American nations.

The suits are based on Jayasuriya’s role as a commander in the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009. They allege he oversaw military units that attacked hospitals and killed, disappeared and tortured thousands of people.

The suits had been filed in Brazil and Colombia and more were to come in Argentina, Chile and Peru.