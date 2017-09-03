COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has vowed to protect his former ambassador to Brazil, an ex-army chief accused of war crimes in the bloody final phase of the country’s civil war.
President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement came a week after rights groups filed criminal lawsuits in South America against Jagath Jayasuriya, who until last week served as the country’s envoy to Brazil and five other South American nations.
The suits are based on Jayasuriya’s role as a commander in the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009. They allege he oversaw military units that attacked hospitals and killed, disappeared and tortured thousands of people.
The suits had been filed in Brazil and Colombia and more were to come in Argentina, Chile and Peru.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take